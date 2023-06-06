Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $196.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,821 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $196,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $138.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

