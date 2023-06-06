Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $100.71 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 836,876 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,708,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. New Street Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.20.
Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,517,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,236,301. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $276.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.63. The company has a market cap of $704.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
