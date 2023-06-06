Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,010,886 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,272,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010,886 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $556,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,631,760,000 after purchasing an additional 988,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %

Alphabet stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,830,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,569,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.16 and its 200-day moving average is $101.26. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $128.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

