Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 68,637 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,637 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $125,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,161,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 88,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 638,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,385,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $105.50. 5,091,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,098,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

