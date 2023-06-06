Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 820,275 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 820,275 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $232,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.02. 424,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,124. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

