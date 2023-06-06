Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $177,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after purchasing an additional 851,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,921,651,000 after buying an additional 247,997 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,674,701,000 after buying an additional 367,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,625,004,000 after acquiring an additional 132,461 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,754,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,520,843,000 after purchasing an additional 94,214 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH stock traded down $13.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $484.27. 1,524,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,298. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $491.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.47. The stock has a market cap of $450.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

