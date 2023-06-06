Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,464,990 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 24,189 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $145,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,663,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,753. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.67. The company has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

