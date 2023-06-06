Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,827 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $305,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $393.02. 1,159,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,833. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.70. The firm has a market cap of $298.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

