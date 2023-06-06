Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Trading Down 0.3%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Balfour Beatty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Balfour Beatty Trading Down 0.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend
About Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Balfour Beatty (BAFYY)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.