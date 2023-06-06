Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Shares Gap Up to $3.44

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $3.58. Banco Itaú Chile shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 699 shares.

Banco Itaú Chile Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Banco Itaú Chile Company Profile

Banco Itau Chile engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

