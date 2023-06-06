Bank of America Lowers Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $24.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.29.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HASI opened at $25.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $46.24.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 752.42%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,714,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,132,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,772,000 after buying an additional 498,044 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,061,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,567,000 after buying an additional 47,395 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after buying an additional 1,073,727 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

