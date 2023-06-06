Bank of America Trims American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Target Price to $68.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.79.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American International Group has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

