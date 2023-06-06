Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $44.99. 220,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 782,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOH. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 6.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $259,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,179.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,563.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.