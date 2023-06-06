Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Trading Up 7.6%

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $44.99. Approximately 220,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 782,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.70.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5,563.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

