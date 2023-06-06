BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Trading Up 9%

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.62. Approximately 246,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,122,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.
The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in BankUnited by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.
BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.
