Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,105,046 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 96,283 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $549,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 411,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 44,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,385 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

