Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Belmont Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

Belmont Resources Company Profile

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington, and Nevada States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Come By Chance copper-gold porphyry project located in the Greenwood mining camp.

