Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Equities researchers at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Integral Ad Science Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of IAS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.19. 838,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,746. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44.
Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science
In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,260.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $172,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,260.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,679,705 shares of company stock worth $175,126,368 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 11.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 14.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integral Ad Science (IAS)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.