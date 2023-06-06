Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Equities researchers at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IAS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.19. 838,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,746. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. Analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,260.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $172,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,260.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,679,705 shares of company stock worth $175,126,368 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 11.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 14.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

