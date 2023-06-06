Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,962,116 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,962,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,626,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of WillScot Mobile Mini as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,173,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WSC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 407,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,340. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

Several research firms have commented on WSC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.