Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289,885 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 298,338 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Expedia Group worth $112,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,785 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,473,000 after buying an additional 30,853 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,726 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,343 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $117,326,000 after acquiring an additional 398,300 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 111,985 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 57,992 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $109.50. 1,250,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,516. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $133.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.86.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

