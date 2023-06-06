Bessemer Group Inc. Has $115.61 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Quest Diagnostics worth $115,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $134.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.89 and a 200-day moving average of $143.27. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.