Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 239,529 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $123,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.24. 68,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,016. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

