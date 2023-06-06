Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 60,162 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60,162 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $93,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded down $4.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.79. 524,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,771. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.84. The company has a market capitalization of $207.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

