BHZ Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,417 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.39% of Home Bancorp worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 468.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $279.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on HBCP. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

