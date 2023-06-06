BHZ Capital Management LP Has $1.93 Million Holdings in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

BHZ Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.74% of PCB Bancorp worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 471.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PCB Bancorp

In related news, Director Haeyoung Cho acquired 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $43,963.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,513.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $26,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,371,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,497,366.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Haeyoung Cho acquired 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $43,963.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,513.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,026 shares of company stock valued at $224,133 in the last ninety days. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on PCB Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ PCB traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.92. 7,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,614. The company has a market capitalization of $227.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.67. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $20.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCB Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

