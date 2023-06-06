BHZ Capital Management LP Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,421 shares during the period. SmartFinancial comprises approximately 1.6% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 359.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 37.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMBK. StockNews.com upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

In other news, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll bought 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Geoffrey Alan Wolpert bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,459.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,079 shares of company stock valued at $220,214. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.54. 5,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,604. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $383.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $42.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

