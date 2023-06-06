BHZ Capital Management LP Has $9.23 Million Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp makes up approximately 4.1% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,047,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,692,627. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -0.51%.

In other news, EVP William J. Black acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,410. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung bought 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Black bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 51,833 shares of company stock worth $1,089,746. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

