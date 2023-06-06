BHZ Capital Management LP Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Mercantile Bank worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 296,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 32,825 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBWM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Mercantile Bank Trading Up 7.5 %

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,261. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,218.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercantile Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.