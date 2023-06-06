BHZ Capital Management LP Invests $666,000 in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK)

BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.34% of Virginia National Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 18,680 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,520,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 200.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Price Performance

OTCMKTS VABK traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $156.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $41.74.

Virginia National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Virginia National Bankshares ( OTCMKTS:VABK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Activity at Virginia National Bankshares

In related news, Director William D. Jr. Dittmar acquired 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 214,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,969.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William D. Jr. Dittmar acquired 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,969.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Virginia R. Bayes acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $61,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,667.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,981 shares of company stock valued at $152,260. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

