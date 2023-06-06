BHZ Capital Management LP Lowers Position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Northwest Bancorp were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dana D. Behar acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,905.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $25,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,283.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana D. Behar purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,905.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $271,897 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FNWB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.36. 2,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

