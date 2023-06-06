BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 16,096 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,096 shares during the period. Financial Institutions makes up approximately 1.7% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.03% of Financial Institutions worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 115,703 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 146.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 57,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Samuel M. Gullo purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,083.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert N. Latella acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel M. Gullo acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,083.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $222,675. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FISI traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 41,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,298. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $261.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

FISI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

