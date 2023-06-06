BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 2,101 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group accounts for about 1.1% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.50% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOFG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 36.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 61.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Up 3.7 %

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 29,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,475. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $321.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,035.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,035.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $65,538.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,495 shares in the company, valued at $477,266.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,863 shares of company stock worth $318,862. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

