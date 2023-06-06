Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.45.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.81. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $99.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 261,515 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 874,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,453,000 after acquiring an additional 701,528 shares during the period. Finally, Lwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

