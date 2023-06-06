BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $402,086.19

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 6th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26,059.94 or 1.00015602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $323.63 million and $402,086.19 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00025369 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000107 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015620 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002458 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 25,791.59111763 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $390,963.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

