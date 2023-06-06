Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.20 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $23.20 million and $29,928.99 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00126222 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00051811 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00037841 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020775 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003876 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000114 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.