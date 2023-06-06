BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.45 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 6th. BitShares has a market cap of $24.45 million and approximately $887,090.55 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009532 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002973 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001373 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,995,636 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.