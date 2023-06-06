BitTorrent-New 24-Hour Volume Tops $17.92 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $512.86 million and approximately $17.92 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000289 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002896 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002959 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000928 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000053 USD and is down -8.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $18,780,923.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

