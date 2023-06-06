BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.
BJRI has been the topic of several other research reports. CL King increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.
BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.52 million, a P/E ratio of 117.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.94. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48.
Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants
In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $190,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
