BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

BJRI has been the topic of several other research reports. CL King increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.52 million, a P/E ratio of 117.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.94. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $190,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

