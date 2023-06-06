Bokf Na Acquires 2,811 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,550,000 after acquiring an additional 106,020 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

IJS traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.40. 113,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.57 and its 200 day moving average is $94.52. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

