Bokf Na Acquires 3,085 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,312,000 after purchasing an additional 966,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after buying an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,147,000 after buying an additional 252,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,254,000 after acquiring an additional 244,119 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $105.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,252. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

