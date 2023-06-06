Bokf Na Acquires 4,879 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 160.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.06. 212,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,389. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.65.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.