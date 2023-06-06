Bokf Na Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.33.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.16. The company had a trading volume of 285,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,672. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.57.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

