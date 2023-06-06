Bokf Na Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Target were worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.72.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Price Performance

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $132.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,677. Target Co. has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.44 and a 200-day moving average of $158.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

