Bokf Na Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,180,000 after purchasing an additional 556,659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55,252 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,720,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,401,000 after purchasing an additional 53,405 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,287,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $149,997,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.92. 99,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,444. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $95.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.