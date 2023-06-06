Bokf Na Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,239,000 after purchasing an additional 804,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after acquiring an additional 523,135 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,167,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,146,000 after acquiring an additional 310,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,274,000 after acquiring an additional 304,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $152.98. 462,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,163. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.58.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.