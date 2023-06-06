Bokf Na Sells 1,144 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in 3M by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 348,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,767,000 after purchasing an additional 203,829 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in 3M by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

3M Trading Up 1.4 %

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.31. 922,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.