Bokf Na Sells 770 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.83. The company had a trading volume of 62,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.