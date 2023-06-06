Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRX. StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 84,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 91,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

