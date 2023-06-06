Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $830.00 at Piper Sandler

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $794.21.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $802.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $608.19. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The firm has a market cap of $334.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.