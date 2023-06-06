Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $870.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $802.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $660.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $608.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.